Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 0.6% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,512. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.09. The stock has a market cap of $186.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $297.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,048 shares of company stock worth $6,328,010 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.50.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.