Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBAU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBAU) shares shot up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. 2,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 14,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25.

Ace Global Business Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACBAU)

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

