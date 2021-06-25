ACMAT (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

ACMAT Co. (OTCMKTS:ACMTA)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00. 2,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 1,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65.

About ACMAT (OTCMKTS:ACMTA)

ACMAT Corporation, through its subsidiary, ACSTAR Insurance Company, provides surety bonds primarily for construction contractors in the United States. The company offers surety bonds for prime, sub-prime, specialty trade, environmental, asbestos, and lead abatement contractors, as well as for miscellaneous obligations.

