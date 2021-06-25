Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL) traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.60 and last traded at $20.59. 400,659 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,199% from the average session volume of 30,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.