Actinium (ACM) Market Cap Achieves $869,935.05

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Actinium has a total market cap of $869,935.05 and $9,075.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Actinium has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 32,254,750 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

