Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) PT Raised to $50.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price target lifted by analysts at Truist from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.92. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Acushnet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Acushnet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.