Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) One Day Volume Tops $263,754.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 25th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $263,754.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 42% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,721.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,812.74 or 0.05714565 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.42 or 0.01413629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.20 or 0.00394690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00124824 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.80 or 0.00604629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.31 or 0.00385576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007471 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00039112 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

