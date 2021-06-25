Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Shares Gap Up to $13.99

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.99, but opened at $14.37. Adagene shares last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 432 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adagene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adagene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.57 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adagene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $611.89 million and a P/E ratio of -5.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $814,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its products include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in preclinical stage used in the treatment of cancers; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors.

