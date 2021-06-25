adbank (ADB) Price Hits $0.0015

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One adbank coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, adbank has traded 41.9% lower against the dollar. adbank has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $97,297.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00053572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00021105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.96 or 0.00591596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00038401 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,786,555 coins. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

