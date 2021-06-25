Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Stock Price Up 24.9%

Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) rose 24.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.23 and last traded at $20.23. Approximately 5,216 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 379% from the average daily volume of 1,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

ADEVF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adevinta Asa in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Adevinta Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Adevinta Asa in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta Asa in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Adevinta Asa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.14.

