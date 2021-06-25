AdEx Trading 3.4% Lower This Week (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One AdEx coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on exchanges. AdEx has a market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00054458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003394 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00021151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.82 or 0.00604386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00038948 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

