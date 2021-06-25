Adshares (ADS) Market Cap Hits $5.43 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001091 BTC on exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $5.43 million and $49,274.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007962 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015715 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00019150 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,603,136 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

