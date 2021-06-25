Aeron Price Reaches $0.0013 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 87.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, Aeron has traded up 86.7% against the U.S. dollar. Aeron has a market cap of $25,085.95 and $93,763.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00053485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00021115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.96 or 0.00594534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038398 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

