Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Gap Up to $8.31

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.31, but opened at $8.56. Affimed shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 1,155 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $851.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 87.56% and a negative net margin of 144.10%. The business had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Affimed by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,341,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,088,000 after buying an additional 292,153 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Affimed by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 101,372 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Affimed by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

