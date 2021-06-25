AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.57. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 430,298 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MITT. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 23.91 and a current ratio of 23.91. The firm has a market cap of $211.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.76. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 243.26% and a return on equity of 29.74%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 764.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 574,806 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,334,000. 33.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

