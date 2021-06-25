Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) shares traded up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Peel Hunt raised Aggreko from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Aggreko from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

