AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.02. AIkido Pharma shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 2,885,100 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $90.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.56.
AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
AIkido Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIKI)
AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
