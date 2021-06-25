AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF)’s stock price was down 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 13,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 156,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of AirAsia Group Berhad from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22.

AirAsia Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides air transportation services in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and Japan under the AirAsia brand. It also offers management, engineering, tour operating, aircraft leasing, shared and outsourcing, central depository, financial and other related, event ticketing, and consultancy services, as well as services in the areas of information technology design, development, and implementation; facilitates business transactions for AirAsia Group with non-resident goods and service providers; and trades in coffee and tea related products, and multimedia content and equipment.

