Airbloc (ABL) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Airbloc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and $8,568.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Airbloc has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00020333 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.11 or 0.00586611 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00037737 BTC.

Airbloc Coin Profile

Airbloc (ABL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

