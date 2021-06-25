Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,464,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.21% of Akero Therapeutics worth $42,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $87,831.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,442. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

AKRO stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $41.16. The stock has a market cap of $990.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

