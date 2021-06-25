Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Shares Gap Up to $18.06

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.06, but opened at $19.05. Akoya Biosciences shares last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 1,025 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKYA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($2.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.70). The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.