Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Insider Ronald A. Robinson Sells 2,614 Shares

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.09, for a total value of $397,563.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,612,666.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ALG traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $152.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,933. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $165.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

