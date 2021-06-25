Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,278,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,954 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.66% of Albireo Pharma worth $45,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 318.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 686,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,193,000 after buying an additional 68,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 40,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $36.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.56. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%. Research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ALBO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

