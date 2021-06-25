Alexandria Capital LLC Boosts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.5% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $16,540,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,224,267 shares of company stock worth $709,731,162 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $341.04. 544,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,236,056. The company has a market capitalization of $967.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $344.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

