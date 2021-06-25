Alexandria Capital LLC Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,479 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 6.0% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $59,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total value of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,625,056. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

ADBE traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $578.99. 43,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,527. The stock has a market cap of $276.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.03 and a fifty-two week high of $580.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $512.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

