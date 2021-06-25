Alexandria Capital LLC Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 0.9% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $368.63. 114,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $362.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

