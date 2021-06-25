Alexandria Capital LLC Grows Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,674 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Alexandria Capital LLC owned about 0.68% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $9,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock remained flat at $$23.66 during midday trading on Friday. 12,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,432. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $24.39.

