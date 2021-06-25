Alexandria Capital LLC Has $6.76 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,018,760. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.98. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

