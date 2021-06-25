Alexandria Capital LLC Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $346,161,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,755,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after acquiring an additional 263,365 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,134,000 after acquiring an additional 249,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,165,000.

Shares of VO traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,923. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $158.13 and a 52 week high of $237.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

