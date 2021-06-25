Alexandria Capital LLC Increases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $86.79. The company had a trading volume of 85,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,526. The stock has a market cap of $131.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

