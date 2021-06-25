Alexandria Capital LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,823 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.9% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alexandria Capital LLC owned about 0.56% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $18,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Proequities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 138.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $64,000.

SPTS stock remained flat at $$30.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,748. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.67.

