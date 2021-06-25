Alexandria Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Argus increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Compass Point increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

PNC traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,680. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

