Alexandria Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,910 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.0% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $19.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,907,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,572. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.57 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

