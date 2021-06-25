Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 1,565 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 633,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,856,000 after purchasing an additional 210,186 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 25,344 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.47. The stock had a trading volume of 172,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,864. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

