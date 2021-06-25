Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 17,027 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,027 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $906,005,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 741.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $228,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,204 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC remained flat at $$56.07 on Friday. 504,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,176,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.41. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.32.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.