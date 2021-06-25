Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 1,859 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Alexandria Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,287,000. S&T Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,168,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,403,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.10. 1,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,637. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.97. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $140.25 and a 12-month high of $228.87.

