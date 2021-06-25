Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,701 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $30,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,729. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $193.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 59.73%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.