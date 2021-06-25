Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 804,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 139,119 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.36% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $122,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $180.72 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $183.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

