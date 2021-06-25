Algorand Reaches Market Cap of $2.46 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002511 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.46 billion and $131.49 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00032507 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00194987 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00036235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005860 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00010330 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $955.52 or 0.03015253 BTC.

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,574,069,937 coins and its circulating supply is 3,092,430,488 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

