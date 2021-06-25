Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,542,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 131,664 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Alibaba Group worth $576,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Shares of BABA traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,614,685. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $204.39 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

