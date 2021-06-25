Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 229,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 11,614,685 shares.The stock last traded at $223.40 and had previously closed at $218.38.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.
The stock has a market capitalization of $605.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $3,331,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
