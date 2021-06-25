Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 229,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 11,614,685 shares.The stock last traded at $223.40 and had previously closed at $218.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $605.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $3,331,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

