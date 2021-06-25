ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $8,876.07 and $50.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00054003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020533 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.36 or 0.00586488 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00038483 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Coin Profile

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,892,615 coins. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

