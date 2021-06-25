AllianceBlock (ALBT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.14 Million

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllianceBlock has a total market capitalization of $50.39 million and $2.14 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AllianceBlock has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00054003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020533 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.36 or 0.00586488 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00038483 BTC.

AllianceBlock Coin Profile

AllianceBlock (CRYPTO:ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 194,306,583 coins. AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

AllianceBlock Coin Trading

