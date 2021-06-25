Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 15,986 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.08% of HUYA worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUYA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,626,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 36.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 258,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 68,737 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,559,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the first quarter valued at about $605,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HUYA alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUYA shares. 86 Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

HUYA stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. HUYA Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.76.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA).

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.