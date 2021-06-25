Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 3,584 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,669 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 320 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW opened at $155.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VMW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.77.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $4,714,728.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,767,671.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,486 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,236 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

