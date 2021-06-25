Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,927,000 after acquiring an additional 211,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $59.14 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $2,980,700 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

