Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 283,000 Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 283,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.95% of Bridgetown 2 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTNB. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter worth about $2,778,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter worth about $1,247,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter worth about $512,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter worth about $256,000. 36.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTNB opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

