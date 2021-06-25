Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,319 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in BRP were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 3.7% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 272,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,609,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 37.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 39,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth $1,466,000. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 3.02. BRP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.1074 dividend. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.24%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

