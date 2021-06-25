Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.82 Million Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,687,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $59,538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,481.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 707,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,097,000 after purchasing an additional 662,360 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,648,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,449,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,895,000 after acquiring an additional 323,481 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $108.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $117.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

WMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

