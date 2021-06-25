Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.85 Million Stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 81.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,808 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.14% of Repay worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $631,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,253 shares of company stock worth $1,010,839. 16.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPAY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

